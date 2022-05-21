Luis Díaz: the ‘little hand’ that ‘Dibu’ Martínez can give him to be champion

This weekend, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez could go from ‘number villain in Colombia’ to ‘national hero’.

The Argentine goalkeeper is remembered for the coffee elimination in the recent Copa América. In semifinals, The native of Mar del Plata starred in an unforgettable ‘show’ by getting Dávinson Sánchez and Yerry Mina mad during the penalty shootout.

From that moment on, a large part of the Colombian fans fell in love with ‘Dibu’, as he is known.

Now, this weekend this perception could take a 180 degree turn.

The role of the ‘Dibu’

On Sunday, the Premier League title is defined between Manchester City and Luis Díaz’s Liverpool. While the former receive Aston Villa, the latter face Wolverhampton.

‘Lucho’ and company need to beat Wolves at Anfield and hope that City don’t win their game to be champions of the 2021-22 season.

What does all this have to do with Emiliano Martínez? Well, the 29-year-old goalkeeper is a starter and one of Villa’s great figures. That is to say that the possible consecration of Liverpool will depend on his performance. With the ‘simple’ fact of keeping his fence undefeated, Diaz could shout champion.

Martínez’s balance in the current Premier is as follows: 35 games played, 47 goals conceded and 11 duels without being injured. Last December he faced Pep Guardiola’s team and received two goals (Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva).

