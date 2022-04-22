For years, Katherine Heigl was positioned as one of the favorite faces of Hollywood. The American actress saw her popularity increase by giving life to Izzie Stevens in “Grey’anatomy”, one of the most successful and long-running series on television.

The character, who was characterized by mixing strength and sweetness, liked fans, who saw her as one of the most solid cast members. That’s how it was until what happened in 2009. Exhausted and tired of the working conditions of the series, she spoke about them openly, something that not only cost her job, but also her career.

Katherine Heigl vs. Shonda Rimes, the mind behind “Grey’anatomy”

She was apparently doing well with the character on the show, but after being nominated for an Emmy Award in 2008 she declined to be on the list. She told The New York Times that she did so “because she felt that she had not been given the necessary material that season for such recognition.” Shonda Rimes, in 2012, told Oprah Winfrey that she was “not surprised by her attitude and her response.”

But one of the moments that caused the rupture between the producer and the actress came with the interview that Heigl had with David Letterman in 2009. Here, she complained about the long hours she had to work with “Grey’s Anatomy”.. “Our first day back was Wednesday and it was… I hope it embarrasses you. A day of seventeen hours of recording; I think it’s cruel and petty,” she said.

From here, the situation of Katherine Heigl in “Grey’s anatomy” changed. The production responded and said that “the 17 hours of work” that she exposed were due to the days off that she was allowed to promote the movie “The ugly truth” in 2009, the same ones that she had to recover.

This was not clarified, but the departure of the actress from “Grey’s” occurred in 2010. At that time, fans saw how Izzy, one of the most beloved characters, was eliminated from the plot.

Ellen Pompeo talks about Katherine Heigl and the long hours of work in “Grey’s anatomy”

On the latest episode of the “Tell me with Ellen Pompeo” podcast, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star had a few words about his former partner and the way she spoke about working conditions on the 2009 ABC drama.

“I remember Heigl saying something on a show about the crazy hours we worked. He was one hundred percent right.”Pompeo told Kate Walsh, his guest on the podcast. “If she had said that today, she would be a complete hero. But she was ahead of her time. She made a statement about our crazy hours of recording and for that she was called ungrateful, when the truth is that she was honest and right. She was bold to say it, but she was telling the truth; she wasn’t lying.”

Although the words of Pompeo, protagonist and producer of “Grey’s Anatomy”, arrive late, in one way or another they vindicate what Heigl said years ago. As she herself told, it cost her that Hollywood turned her back on her.

The interpreter managed to film romantic comedies, such as “27 dresses”, “The crude truth” or “Like life itself”, but was removed from the industry for being considered “complicated”. Years later, fans are still waiting for Izzy Stevens to return to the drama.