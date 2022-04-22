Nintendo has finally revealed a concrete release date for Splatoon 3 and, with the shooter out in a few months, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to in this title. If you’ve always wanted to play Splatoon and haven’t reviewed all of its previous offerings yet, you’ll soon have a great chance to do so.

Nintendo has announced that in preparation for the upcoming Splatoon 3 launch, it will offer the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC. If you are then subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package and you own the base game, you can download the expansion for free.

The most expensive tier for Nintendo’s subscription service also offers free access to the expansions released for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Land in sight! The members of #NintendoSwitchOnline + Additional package they own # Splatoon2 now they can enjoy Octo Expansion downloadable content at no additional cost through their membership. Here are the details: https://t.co/2H2h6qwcrQ pic.twitter.com/CV3e2BBDk3 – Nintendo Italy (@NintendoItalia) April 22, 2022



Splatoon 3, meanwhile, doesn’t have a far outing. It will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on September 9, so stay tuned for more details ahead of its launch.

