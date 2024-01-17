Princess Kate of Wales, wife of Crown Prince William, was hospitalized this Tuesday to undergo surgery “scheduled” abdominal surgery, which was performed “successfully,” and she will continue to be hospitalized for between ten and fourteen days, as announced this Wednesday by Buckingham Palace.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest that this statement will generate. She hopes that citizens understand her desire to maintain as much normality as possible for her children; and her desire for personal medical information to remain private,” noted the note, which anticipates that “based on medical advice, “he is unlikely to return to his public duties until Easter.”

The palace also added that data on the development of Prince William's wife, 42, will only be provided “when there is significant information to share.”

The Royal House also noted that Kate “would like to apologize to all those who are concerned that she will have to postpone her upcoming engagements.”

The statement notes that the wife of the heir to the British throne wants to recover “as soon as possible.”

It is expected that once he receives medical discharge from The London Clinic (name of the hospital where you are being treated), The princess will continue her recovery at her home in Windsor.

As indicated this Wednesday by the BBC, The reason for Kate's admission and operation would not be due to any cancerous condition. and among other pending commitments of the princess that will be altered by this incident is a planned trip to Italy.

Kate and her husband, the first-born of King Charles III and the late Lady Di, are two of the most beloved and popular members of the British royal family among citizens and have three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte , 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

