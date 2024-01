Kim Jong-un, from North Korea, and Vladimir Putin, from Russia, during a meeting last year | Photo: Office of the President of the Russian Federation

The Kremlin declared this Wednesday (17) that North Korea is a “very important partner” of Russia and that it intends to develop relations with Pyongyang in all areas, “including sensitive ones”.

“We have repeatedly said, and I am ready to repeat, that North Korea is a very important partner and we plan to develop relations in all areas, including sensitive ones,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a telephone press conference. daily.

The Kremlin representative stressed that the meeting held the day before between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Relations Minister Choe Son-hui focused fundamentally on bilateral relations. “The conversation was generally about bilateral relations, about the situation on the Korean Peninsula. There was an exchange of views on pressing international issues, but the main emphasis was on the development of bilateral relations,” she said.

Choe's visit to Moscow comes amid allegations that North Korea is supplying Russia with weapons, including ballistic missiles, which the Russian military is using in its bombings against Ukraine.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow have persistently denied that such arms transfers took place.

South Korea estimates the number of containers – loaded with ballistic missiles and their launchers and hundreds of thousands of artillery shells – sent to Russia by North Korea since mid-2023 at more than five thousand.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his North Korean counterpart on Tuesday (16) that Moscow appreciates Pyongyang's support for Russia's position in its military campaign in Ukraine. (With EFE Agency)