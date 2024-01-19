Bologna, MIT rejects the 30 km/h limit: “Not a reasonable choice”

The 30 km/h limit throughout the city of Bologna does not appear to be a reasonable choice because the problems for citizens (particularly for workers) risk being greater than the benefits for road safety which still remains one of the absolute priorities for Minister Matteo Salvini.

The Porta Pia ministry is ready to start an immediate discussion with the Bolognese administration to verify alternative solutions and prevent forcing e escapes forward which then risk being denied even by the judges, as already happened in Milan regarding the obligation for heavy vehicles to have blind spot devices. The MIT reported this in a note.

