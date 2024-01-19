A life balanced between celebrity and the need for privacy. Princess Kate, having undergone abdominal surgery, will remain in hospital for up to 2 weeks and she leaves public commitments until after Easter, asking that your personal medical information remains private. Is it right then to continue wondering what's wrong with her? Massimo Di Giannantonio, past president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), analyzed for Adnkronos Salute “the dramatic conflict between two general principles that clash in an irreconcilable way”.

“The first principle – he observes – it is that of the right/duty of public opinion to be informed, above all, when it comes to public figures who have political and government value, because political and government value represents a collective interest that concerns the future of the population. The English ruling house is a monarchical institution, but it is certainly political. So there is a duty to inform public opinion. The second principle with which we come into conflict is that of right to privacy and confidentiality regarding the general health conditions of each individual, it matters little whether he is a politician, a monarch or a 'commoner'”, a common citizen. “In the case of the Princess of Wales, these two princes enter into a head-on collision which is a the great problem of democracy, that is, the attempt to mediate between the interests of the individual and the interests of the community”.

“It is clear – continues Di Giannantonio – that the English public opinion has the right/duty to be informed about its reigning house which has political value, and it is clear that Kate Middleton's right is to request for her own conditions of health an absolute confidentiality that does not undermine his general principles of being human and of a person inserted in a collective social context. I also want to highlight – he adds – that this request for confidentiality and this absolute lack of real information” on the conditions of the 42-year-old princess, ” in a contemporary society dominated by social media and dominated by information overload, it is something that underlines the gravity of the issue. And the more serious the hypothetical situation, the more we try to build a wall of silence and mystery around the actual extent of the disease. As if to say that the request for confidentiality is a request that serves to lock down a secret that is obviously worrying”.