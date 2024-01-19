Judgments | The man waited in the crab all night, in the morning he attacked the woman who opened the door and started violence

The man was convicted of numerous sexual crimes against women and young girls.

Italian background the man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for numerous sexual crimes against children and women.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced the person born in 1986 Enjoy Carbone for rape, sexual abuse of a child and sexual harassment and luring a child to two years and ten months in prison.

The charges relate to three different events in Helsinki during 2019 and 2020.

Major some of the charges were related to events in Helsinki's Old Church Park in May 2020, the place is commonly known as “Ruttopuisto”. At that time, a group of teenagers had gathered in the park to hang out.

Of the victims according to statements, two apparently Italian men had arrived to chat with them. The conversation had been normal at first, but then turned sexual.

According to the young people, the accused man had pulled them aside one by one to talk, and asked them about their sexual preferences and bdsm sex (spectrum of sadomasochistic sex).

The man had also grabbed the girls by the neck and slapped them on the cheek, while asking if they liked this kind of thing.

The man had also suggested to at least one victim that she could appear in submission-style pictures and videos that are published online on a so-called child porn site.

The young people in the park were between the ages of 13 and 17.

The man denied in court that he was guilty of any crime. According to him, he had talked to the young people about their style, and since they were dressed in corsets, for example, he had asked about their interest in bdsm sex.

The most serious among the crimes attributed to the man was rape that occurred in December 2019.

According to the victim, she and the perpetrator were already acquainted. The man had contacted the woman and said that he was behind her door and that he would come to her to do laundry.

However, the woman did not want to let the man into her apartment. So the man spent the night in the woman's stairwell.

In the morning, when the woman was leaving for the train, the man, to her surprise, was still waiting in the crab and pushed the woman back into the apartment.

There he forced her to perform oral sex. After a while, the woman went to the kitchen to have a drink and at the same time managed to escape into the stairwell. He had shouted for help in the crab, but in the early morning no one heard the cries for help. The man dragged the woman back to the apartment.

After returning to the apartment, according to the victim, the man hit her on the cheek and buttocks and forced her to have sex again. At this point, the victim said he stopped resisting because he was afraid the man would be violent.

The next morning, they went to the store together, when the woman was able to escape and took the bus directly to the Seri support center. According to the center's statement, the woman had experienced a fear of running away.

In addition a man was convicted of sexual harassment in a situation where he had first squeezed a previously unknown woman from behind at a traffic light.

According to the woman's story, the man had gone to follow her and her friend in the center of Helsinki.

The women tried to walk as fast as possible, but the man stayed on their buttocks.

They had crossed the road and the man followed. When they met, the man had grabbed the victim hard in the genital area. The women alerted the police, who later arrested the man at Narinkkator.

In addition to the prison sentence, the man was obliged to pay his victims around 9,000 euros in damages. The Court of Appeal upheld the district court's decision.

