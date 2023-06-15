Kata, the family knows the truth. The little one as a weapon of blackmail

It’s now been five days and of kata still have no news. They stay many paths open on the disappearance of 5 year old girl of Peruvian ancestry occurred a Florence. The Florentine edition of Repubblica focuses on the war between clans. There would be two Peruvians and one Romanian inside of the Astor hotel. Other hypotheses, such as that of pedophilia, for now they are in the background. The small would be used in this context as blackmail weapon. Or to force someone to give way. But it is not clear why at this point Katalyna. And not, perhaps, the son of some representative of one of the clans. There is also talk of a feud between Latinos for lo cocaine dealing. Kataleya Mia Chicillo Alvarez’s father saw in a video a man in a “sleeveless” jacket. Who could be the daughter’s kidnapper.

Miguel Angel Ramon Chicillo Romero spoke during the connection from the former Astor hotel with the broadcast “Who has seen it?”. And he did know that he will explain to the carabinieri the reasons of his suspects. Meanwhile, a witness says that the day of the disappearance of kata three young Peruvians showed up at the facility. They were looking for a boy. And when they saw it wasn’t there girl it would disappear. It all happened on that Saturday afternoon. In the previous intervention on TV Miguel Angel had said he was sure of the kidnapping. The family knows who took the little girl and would have told the police.

