Reforms | Raising the retirement age increased employment, says the study

The impact on pension expenses has been two-way: more savings and tax revenues have been collected than before, but at the same time disability pension and social security expenses have increased.

Retirement age the rise has significantly increased the employment of those on the threshold of retirement age, according to a recent study by the Swedish Pensions Agency (ETK).

The majority of the growth is explained by the fact that employed people have stayed at work longer than ever, the economist Fairy tale Nivalainen ETK said in the release.

“With the three-month increase in the retirement age, the proportion of those working has risen by an average of 20 percentage points to 49 percent, i.e. employment has increased 1.7 times,” he said.

A gradual increase in the retirement age was agreed upon in the 2017 pension reform.

Employment has grown more in the private sector than in the public sector. The three-month increase in the retirement age has almost doubled the share of employed people in the private sector, when compared to the time before the pension reform. Meanwhile, employment in the public sector has increased 1.4 times.

The employment of the low-educated has grown more than the highly-educated.

“In the public sector and among the highly educated, a significantly larger proportion had continued working beyond the minimum retirement age even before the reform. Thus, the employment effects of the reform in the public sector and the highly educated have remained smaller,” Nivalainen described in the press release.

Although employment has grown significantly due to the pension reform, also being unemployed, on disability pension and out of the labor force has clearly increased.

According to Nivalainen, the increase in unemployment and incapacity for work is mainly due to the fact that the labor market state that preceded the increase in the retirement age has remained even longer. In practice, this means that the persons in question were already unemployed or on disability pension, and now their situation has been prolonged due to the increase in the retirement age.

However, one in ten of those employed, who would have retired without the increase in the retirement age, has become unemployed or otherwise left work.

“With the increase in the retirement age, there have been savings in pension expenses and more tax revenue has been collected than before, but at the same time disability pension and social security expenses have increased,” Nivalainen summed up in the press release.

The year 2017 in the reform, it was agreed that the minimum age limit for the old-age pension will be raised in the first step by three months for each age group. The reform started with those born in 1955.

The retirement age for those born in 1965 and after was again linked to life expectancy.

All Finns born between 1954 and 1956 have been the subject of the study. The lowest retirement age was 63 years for those born in 1954, 63 years 3 months for those born in 1955, and 63 years 6 months for those born in 1956.

“The results describe the effects of the increase in the retirement age in a very short term, i.e. in a situation where the retirement age has not yet increased very much,” the study states.

That’s why the reviews made in the study should be repeated when the retirement age has increased more, ETK says.