Karol G is experiencing one of the best moments of his artistic career. In the next few hours, the fans of the Colombian will listen “S91”, a new song that the artist has prepared and with a very special meaning. But, to warm up engines, The interpreter has uploaded a sweet video with her mother on TikTok that has moved more than one fan.

How was the video of Karol G and her mother?

Carol G. He shared an emotional moment with his mother. The singer’s next musical release is a tribute to her efforts and the teachings that her mother gave her. “S91” refers to the Psalm 91but for the interpreter it has a much more special meaning.

“There is no more beautiful feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them reactions like that. My mom took us to school all our lives and taught us Psalm 91 to pray after leaving home every morning (she said they were sacred words of protection). When she saw that something she had taught me since she was a little girl had been included in the song, tears were immediate. I live grateful to God and to life for giving me a family that supports me, that has believed in me from the beginning and that is still with me today, celebrating together so many beautiful things that happen to us. Believe in your children, in your family, in your friends, that is the greatest motivation and the most important ingredient for the success of any dream,” said Karol G.

@karolg This video is special for several reasons… 1. There is no more beautiful feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them reactions like this. 2. My mom took us to school all our lives and taught us Psalm 91 to pray after leaving home every morning (she said they were sacred words of protection), when she saw that something she taught me since I was little had included in the song, the tears were not long in coming. 3. I am grateful to God and to life for giving me a family that supports me, that has believed in me from the very beginning and that is still with me today, celebrating together so many beautiful things that happen to us. Believe in your children, in your family, in your friends, that is the greatest motivation and the most important ingredient for the success of any dream❤️‍🔥 S91 has a message of celebration, pride, love, overcoming, invitation… so many beautiful feelings… I just want you to see it already. PS: She let me upload the video after all🤍 I love you ma, I love you pa… THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING PART OF THIS!!!! ✨ pdta2: The video and the song are the announcement of something to prepare for everyone 🖤 MSB.BS 🦈 ♬ original sound – Karol G

In the clip uploaded to TikTok, the Colombian mother appears crying and quite happy to learn that her daughter had honored her lessons in this musical theme.

What does the song “S91” mean?

Karol G’s new song refers to the verse of Psalm 91 of the Catholic Bible. Moreover, the same singer shared a part of verse 7: “For a thousand will fall to your right and ten thousand to your left, but nothing will happen to you.”

This Psalm puts God as a refuge in any situation and asks his faithful to trust him. It was written by Moses during the 40 years that he wandered in the desert after freeing the people from him. Precisely for this reason, the Colombian recorded part of the video clip in the desert. She appears accompanied by a huge cross made of speakers.