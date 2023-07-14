A few weeks ago many surprises occurred in the last Nintendo Directhighlighting games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG and the new version of Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon. However, something that is more in the mystery is precisely the new title focused on the princess. Peachbecause it had not played a leading role for more than 10 years.

One of the leakers who talked about the new games before they were announced has spoken again, and this time to talk about this video game that is in the early stages of development. With some data that will surely enrich the curiosity that fans have for this new production in which the mushroom princess is the star.

First mention that Nintendo E.P.D.located in tokyo, are responsible for this project, being a game that even other major studios were unaware of until it was shown live. Also, the title is of a medium scale for the company, that means, that it has the importance of a double A as the level of sagas as Advance Wars.

In the same way, it is said that the producer of the saga Mario, Yoshiaki Koizumi, was pressured to lead some new game of Peach after having the character in supporting roles after launching his game of DS. To this is added that a totally different approach to the game was requested than that seen in the franchise Mariowhich leaves the platforms.

For now we will have to wait for a new Nintendo Direct to know more details, either gameplay or even the name of the game.

Via: Zippo Leaks

Editor’s note: The truth is, it is one of the projects that most attracts my attention to try in the coming years. It also makes me wonder if it will be released only for Switch or will share a version with the next Nintendo console.