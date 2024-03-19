The producer in charge of Karol G concert in Lima, this 2024, announced that the two shows that the Colombian artist was going to perform in Lima, as part of her 'Tomorrow will be beautiful' tour, will change locations. Initially, both presentations were planned to take place at the National Stadium, but nowThey will be at the San Marcos Stadium. Likewise, this Tuesday, March 19, it was explained that the money refund option will be enabled for those who can no longer go to the new venue.

Where will Karol G's concerts be in Lima?

Many fans of the famous 'Bichota' were surprised when it was announced by the production company. Bizarro Live Entertainmentthat the two long-awaited shows she will give in our capital will no longer be at the National Stadium, a venue that had been announced as a place where the Colombian artist would delight her audience with her musical hits.

Change of location announced for Karol G's concert. Photo: PerúConcerts

“Bizarro Live Entertainment informs that, due to force majeure reasons beyond the control of the artist and our company, the concerts of Karol G: Tomorrow Will be Bonito LATAM Tour, “Scheduled at the National Stadium of Peru for April 12 and 13, 2024, they must be held at the San Marcos Stadium, maintaining the same dates.”says part of the published text.

What happened to Karol G's concert?

In the official statement, the organizers of the musical show reported that the administrators of the National Stadium did not give the guarantees or the minimum deadlines for them to use the sports venue to begin the installation of the equipment and the stage to be in accordance with the class of show they want to give, at the level of other similar world-class ones.

“As promoters and producers, we have made this difficult decision responsibly, considering that since the administration of the National Stadium of Peru, after more than 7 months of negotiations and meetings, have not given us the necessary guarantees for the use of the field or the availability of the minimum days required to carry out the assembly of the necessary technical equipment, which It is essential to offer the audience a world-class show similar to the one the artist has provided in each country visited during this tour. In addition, we want to highlight that the new venue has better access and outdoor spaces, which will allow us to offer a better experience to all fans,” the statement says.

How to request a refund from Teleticket?

If for any reason those attending the Karol G show They can no longer go to the new concert venue, Teleticket You will be able to return the money for the tickets purchased. Likewise, it should be noted that with the same tickets you will have the possibility of entering the San Marcos Stadium without any problem.

“Tickets already purchased are fully valid to access the concert at the new venue, without the need for any additional action,” he explains. However, If you want your money back, you can request it from March 21 to April 1, 2024through the Teleticket website.

Are the tickets for the Karol G concert in Peru nominative?

On the official portal of Teleticket It explains how the tickets can be downloaded by users: “When you make the purchase, you will have to assign the tickets to the user who will attend the concert with their data. (…) Renomination of e-tickets after purchase will not be allowed.”