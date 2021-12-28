Karla Tarazona and her husband Rafael Fernández have received criticism on the networks from a group of mothers from Ventanilla who denounced having received food in poor condition during a public event in which the couple had participated. According to the accusations, they were given nutritional kits containing spoiled food.

However, the host of Women in command and the businessman came out to defend themselves. Both denied having made such donations and explained how the agreement they reached with the Callao authorities was like.

A group of mothers from Ventanilla denounced having received food in poor condition. Photo: Capture Facebook

YOU CAN SEE Karla Tarazona on Leonard León’s visit to her children: “I never closed the door on her”

Blame the Regional Government of Callao

“We do not distribute nutritional kits, what we distributed were food, baskets with products. They want us to be held responsible for something that we did not do. The nutritional kits are from the regional government, and they should have been distributed a week ago, ”said the presenter.

“What the mothers say is that they postponed their date. It is no longer our responsibility . What we promised were food baskets, ”Karla Tarazona told El Popular.

YOU CAN SEE Karla Tarazona faces a delicate health problem: “It is a tedious treatment”

“They had a registry with their people”

According to the presenter, they put some obstacles in place from the beginning. She said that she and her husband were forbidden to give the baskets to people in need because they had a list of people already assigned.

“We arrived with the trucks and they didn’t even help us unload things. I with my husband and thirty other people had to do it, and everything was put on an esplanade. They had a registry with their people and they knew who they had to give it to because it is something very massive, “he added.

“I didn’t distribute any baskets, I just lowered them. Rafael and me We told them why they didn’t deliver it quickly and they said: You have to respect the standard “, Held. “ I would never deliver something spoiled. It is not the first time that I have given donations. (…) I will not let them blame me on something that I have nothing to do with ”, He asserted.

YOU CAN SEE Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández made children happy by bringing them toys at Christmas

Disappointed

For its part, Rafael Fernandez He regretted the poor organization and stated that the baskets donated at the charity event were not on the roll.