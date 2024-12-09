When you start so high you can only fall… or keep going up. Pedro Almodóvar started at the top, winning the Golden Lion for ‘The Room Next Door’, but his luck seems to have run out. To him and his film, which has only achieved one mention, for Tilda Swinton, in the category of best female performance in a drama.

It could not compete in the category of best foreign-language film because ‘The Room Next Door’ was the first film by the man from La Mancha shot in English, but it could compete in the premier category, a gap that Payal Kapadia seems to have taken from her with ‘All We’. Imagine as Light’.

The one who does not lose strength or freshness is Karla Sofía Gascón. The Spanish Hurricane, who plays a Mexican drug lord who wants to get out of the business by transitioning into a woman in the most original film of the season, had already won at the Cannes Festival along with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña – both nominated in the category of best supporting actress in a comedy or musical – and this historic nomination places her as a strong candidate for the Oscar.

Otherwise, there have been few surprises in the nominations for the Golden Globes, which will present the awards in the early hours of January 5 to 6, 2025. The mentions of the favorites are repeated: ‘Anora’, ‘The Substance’, ‘ The brutalist’, ‘Dune: Part 2’, ‘Conclave’, ‘Rivals’, ‘Wicked’, ‘A real pain’… and they take advantage of the double category to re-emerge with a candidacy Pamela Anderson (‘The Last Showgirl’), Demi Moore (‘The Substance’), Nicole Kidman (‘Babygirl’) or Angelina Jolie (‘Maria’), and also Ralph Fiennes (‘Conclave’), Adrien Brody (‘ The brutalist’) or Daniel Craig (‘Queer’).