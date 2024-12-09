

12/09/2024



Updated at 2:44 p.m.





This Monday the draw for the qualifying rounds of the round of 32 of the Copa del Reyin which two modest teams, Barbastro and Deportiva Minera (both from the Second Federation), have won the two jackpots. The Aragonese will host Barcelona, ​​with whom they already met in the same round in last season’s edition, while the Miners will have Real Madrid as their rival. A duel between a team from a Cartagena county council against the European champion that makes you dream and has unleashed excitement in this town of just over 1,300 inhabitants.

The four clubs from the Spanish Super Cup have already entered the draw for these round of 32 of the Cup. In addition to Barça and MadridAthletic and Mallorca have also met their rivals. The people from Bilbao will visit UD Logroñés, while the Balearic Islands will play against Pontevedra.

He Atlético de Madrid Cholo Simeone will face a First Federation rival, Marbella, the team where José Callejo currently plays. The former Real Madrid player will relive in his current team the duels he had with the colchoneros during his time in the highest category of Spanish football.

Barbastro – Barcelona

Pontevedra – Mallorca

Deportivo Minera – Real Madrid

UD Logroñés-Athletic

Marbella – Atlético

Ourense – Valladolid

Ponferradina – Real Sociedad

Granada – Getafe

Huesca – Betis

Racing – Celta

Racing de Ferrol – Rayo Vallecano

Almeria – Seville

Eldense – Valencia

Elche – Las Palmas

Cartagena – Leganes

Tenerife – Osasuna

The knockout rounds of the Cup round of 32 will be played in a single match in the stadiums of the lower category teams. It will be between January 3, 4 and 5, 2025.