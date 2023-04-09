Karim Benzema’s return to the pitch has resolved the doubts of many football fans. Karim’s thing is no longer a matter of age, the only thing that matters is that he is rested. Benzema’s ”prime” has reached 34 years of age, when he has had the most experience. Because Karim has never lived off his strength or his speed, if not on his way of understanding the game. With his movements it is enough to take advantage of the defenders.
During the last months there has been speculation about a possible departure of the Frenchman to the Saudi Arabian League, where he could have met Cristiano Ronaldo again, but according to the latest information from Marca, his future is very far from there. The many millions of euros offered have not made him change his idea of staying at Real Madrid for at least one more season. This is how they have sent it to those in charge of transferring the proposal of Saudi football, determined to recruit stars, but in the case of the Frenchman it seems that at the moment he will not be one of those who takes the step.
According to Jose Félix Díaz: ”The story between Saudi Arabia and Benzema does not end there, since the offer made speaks of the launch of a football academy to which the striker will name and put his image. The agreement can go even further. The harmony is total between Saudi Arabia and Benzema, but playing football continues to be reserved for Real Madrid”
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Karim #Benzema #renew #season #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply