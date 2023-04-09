In the edition of Enlace Cono Sur we talk about the situation in Uruguay, where for three consecutive years the rains have been of low intensity and infrequent, causing more than two years of losses in the agricultural sector, food insecurity and depletion of water reserves For human consumption. We also address the good summer season that the tourism sector experienced with a large influx of visitors, but which had to adjust its profitability to be competitive in the region.

