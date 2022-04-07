Another night to remember for Karim Benzema, this time at Stamford Bridge, leaves Real Madrid on the verge of their second consecutive Champions League semi-final.



From the treble in one of those European comebacks that shaped the white legend at the Santiago Bernabéu, to the first time in his career that he has linked two ‘Champions’ games scoring three goals. Absolute leadership.

Launched Benzema, makes Real Madrid dream again with the ‘Champions’. He will fight the Frenchman for the best individual awards. Absolute reference of a Real Madrid that changes its identity when he is on the field and when the anthem of an always special competition sounds.

Benzema, key in the recovery of Real Madrid

From the bump in the classic without its referent, the suffering of Balaídos in a League that allows him to measure efforts, to an exhibition of concentration, of a competitive and well-armed team. With Carlo Ancelotti giving the key to the tactical touch-up in London, by introducing the Uruguayan Fede Valverde as the fourth piece in the center of the field, betting on the counterattack that is the Madridista lethal weapon. With the Brazilian Vinícius Junior punishing the spaces and Benzema devastating in the auction. All from a collective effort of a team that once again feels that it has options in the most demanding competition.

The first chapter of the rematch, after the elimination in the last semifinals, left very different sensations. From feeling a ceiling eleven months ago to a demonstration of power with a French accent. of Benzema. The end of a curse against a team that had never won in five games. There was no club in the world that had achieved it with more than two clashes.

Karim was there to change history. Demonstrating that, after an eternal header like Carlos Santillana and another specialist like Cristiano Ronaldo, he has nothing to envy in the aerial game. Two magnificent headers were the blow to the Madrid table.

A productive pressure to cause a new failure of a goalkeeper that Mendy will never forget. He had conceded just one goal in his games this season in which Chelsea, with five, was the least scored, tied with Real Madrid. And Mendy was pure impotence in the face of Benzema’s display, adding his name to that of Liverpool’s Karius in the final in kyiv or PSG’s Donnarumma in Real Madrid’s last comeback in the European Cup.

The Chelsea figures that give Benzema the most credit

With Thomas Tuchel on his bench, Chelsea had kept a clean sheet in ten of fifteen games. His average number of goals conceded was 0.47 per game. But there is no data that can resist Karim. The French striker has signed Real Madrid’s last seven goals at a key moment of the season.

With the fourth treble of his career in the Champions League, he already exceeds the number of goals in games played this season, 37 goals in 36 games, a figure that shows the evolution of a footballer who was accused of lack of punch in moments of his career.

Karim has already scored 37 goals this season, expanding from his first goal today with each goal the best goalscoring record in a season. Top scorer in the Spanish League, he also has it in his hand to be in the Champions League. His best record was seven goals in the 2011/12 season. He already has eleven, equaling the goals of an already eliminated player, Ajax’s Sebastien Haller, and stalking Robert Lewandowski. One bit away from hunting down the pulse of two players who, along with Kylian Mbappé and some other guests, will fight for the next Ballon d’Or. To occupy a throne from which Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped down and Leo Messi is on his way to do so.

