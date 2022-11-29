Karim Benzema: Didier Deschamps, France manager, tough and clear

The French coach, Didier Deschampsassured this Tuesday that Karim Benzema is not in his thoughts, in the midst of the rumors that the player from the real Madrid He will return to training after the injury that prevented him from playing the Qatar World Cup.

“It’s not something that’s in my head,” said the coach at the press conference prior to the duel that tomorrow he will play against Tunisiathe last of the group stage in which France already has the ticket for the round of 16.

Deschamps affirmed that he is oblivious to the rumors that speak of Benzema and that he spoke with the Golden Ball just after leaving the concentration of France, after having detected an injury.

“You know their situation and their recovery periods. I have 24 players here and I have enough to take care of them,” said the coach, who said that he prefers “not to talk about things that have nothing to do with (our) daily life.”

An injury to the left quadriceps during training three days before France’s debut against Australia in the World Cup in Qatar forced Benzema to leave the competition and move to Madrid.

Photo: EFE / EPA / Friedemann Vogel

Several Spanish media suggest that the footballer was going to return to competition this Thursday, although the website of the newspaper L’Équipe publishes a video in which he is seen arriving on the French island of La Reunion, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, where You will spend a week in a private residence to enjoy a few days off.

EFE