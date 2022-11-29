The European Commission said its index of economic sentiment rose to 93.7 in November from 92.7 in October, narrowly beating expectations in a Reuters poll of economists for a rise to 93.5.

Sentiment in the manufacturing sector deteriorated to -2.0 from -1.2 in October, much worse than the -0.5 level that markets had expected, while sentiment in the services sector improved more than expected to 2.3 from 2.1 last month.

Consumer optimism increased sharply with the consumer confidence index rising to -23.9 from -27.5 in October.

Inflation expectations among consumers also fell sharply to 30.1 in November from 37.3 in October and among businessmen to 40.4 from 44.8 last month.