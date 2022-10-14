David Villa, former international striker for Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, declared this Friday that the French Karim Benzema, of Real Madrid, “he deserves this year” the Golden Ballalthough he pointed out that he does not like individual prizes in a team game.

Villa, who played for Barcelona between 2010 and 2013, analyzed the current situation of the Catalan team that this week faces Real Madrid in the Spanish League classic at the stadium Santiago Bernabeu.

(President of the Hunting Federation is killed by a buffalo he wanted to hunt)

(OnlyFans model talks about the controversial photo with Santa Fe players)

“When the results are not good they can affect you but I hope not for the classic. The League is another competition, they are great players and a positive result would change the discontent,” said Villa, who acknowledged that the Barcelona It is very difficult for them to get past the group stage of the Champions League.

“He has faced great teams and it is not easy. In his group there have been games in which he could have done much more but against Inter, on the first day, he deserved much more and on the second, although the game was crazy for the need to win, they were less effective than the rival”, declared the former Asturian player.

“The dynamics, both positive and negative, are to be taken into account, but in a game like the classic we have seen in other years that a team that had been worse off won and another that had been better off lost,” said Villa, who did not want to talk about the criticism received by some Barcelona players about their performance.

“It’s been a lifetime of pointing out players and coaches. When you’re in the elite it’s assimilated and when you play sports at a high level you’re aware of it,” he said. Villa was asked about Karim Benzema and if he sees him as worthy of the Ballon d’Or this year.

“He deserves it, but I don’t like individual awards.” Finally, Villa, who participated in ‘La barra del Encuentro’, an event organized by the Mahou brewing company on the occasion of the classic, spoke about the sporting situation of the Portuguese Joao Félix at Atlético de Madrid, a club he knows well from his time in the 2013/2014 campaign.

“Atlético have a great squad and it’s not easy to start up front. Ángel Correa is playing well, Antoine Griezmann is inspired when he plays and there’s also Álvaro Morata and Matheus Cunha. You always have to work because when you push hard at the end you get a reward”, concluded.

(Shakira will be one of the stars invited to the World Cup in Qatar)

(

EFE