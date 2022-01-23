Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match against the Chicago Blackhawks. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The Russian scored in the third period of the meeting, the main time of which ended with a score of 3:3. In overtime, the victory for Kaprizov’s team was brought by an accurate throw by Marcus Foligno.

Thanks to the goal, the Russian striker updated his personal record in the NHL for the number of games with points scored in a row. Now this series is eight meetings.

Kaprizov has played 36 games in the NHL regular season this season. On account of the Russian 17 goals and 31 assists. In the list of the best scorers in the league, he is ranked eighth.