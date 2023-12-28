At only 10 years old, North West seems to have inherited two things from her father Kanye West: her talent for music and her passion for fashion. Just a few weeks ago he rapped the song on stage with his mother You don't want (North interlude) and we learned her nickname as an artist: Miss Westie. As for fashion, North demonstrates in every public appearance that at her young age she is very clear about how she wants to dress. After all, she has been influencer since practically his birth. His public appearances were always a source of public scrutiny and his careful styling was both criticized and praised by detractors and enthusiasts of the Kardashian clan.

North West has style references to choose from, but in the last image published by her mother on Instagram she makes it clear that there is one of them that especially inspires her: Kanye West. The definitive proof has been the style that the eldest of the West Kardashians chose for the Christmas party that her mother organizes every year with her closest circle. The little girl combines a turtleneck T-shirt and pearl-colored pants with the iconic crystal-lined Balmain denim jacket that her father wore to the 2016 MET. “You already know that North West has visited the archives to choose the Balmain jacket from Her father's Met”, was the phrase written by Kim Kardashian that accompanied the image in which North West poses with her three brothers dressed all in perfect harmony and added the acronym “Ifykyk” which means “if you know it, you know it.” .

Kim Kardashian and her four children in their Christmas pose.

The jacket captures all the attention in the photograph, despite the impossibly draped tulle and leather dress that her mother is wearing. Because she is not just any hunter. It is a historic haute couture garment, valued at tens of thousands of euros, that a 10-year-old girl wore for some family Christmas photos.

It was the same effect that Kanye West caused when he wore it in 2016. The theme of the MET gala that year was Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology. (Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology). A theme that the guests generally interpreted based on glitter and futuristic details. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West trusted Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain. For her he made a dress based on pieces from an authentic disco ball with a body that resembled metal armor. However, it was Kanye West's jacket that took him the longest to make, as the designer himself confessed to GQ: “Everyone thinks that a long dress requires more time. But not really. The hardest thing was Kanye's jacket. We had to bleach the denim and then embroider it with all the stones and pearls. I felt like this was a different kind of process than what we're not used to doing in high fashion.” At that time Kanye West was one of the most influential people in fashion worldwide. What he said was the law. Rousteing expressed better than anyone what he felt when dressing him. “I was really proud. “When you decide to dress Kanye, you don’t want to dress him like everyone else,” he said. “You want to dress Kanye because he is Kanye. And I think that if Kanye says: that he wants to wear denim, you take him to the limit.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2016 MET Gala. Getty (Getty Images for People.com)

It is not the first time that North West has worn one of her father's garments. For Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, West's first-born daughter wore the Varsity-style jacket that her father wore to the 2008 American Music Awards. A design from the defunct Pastelle brand that the little girl combined with sunglasses. game and Balenciaga's platform Crocs clogs. Apparently, and despite her differences with the rapper, Kim Kardashian keeps a large collection of the collaborations in which Kanye West participated with different brands so that her children have access to them and she assured on Angie Martínez's podcast IRL that she did everything everything possible so that his children have the best opinion of their father.

