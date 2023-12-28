The growth recorded by Alfa Romeo in recent months is certainly an encouraging sign in view of the future of the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer. It will also play an important role in this journey Milan, the new B-SUV that the brand will present in all its details over the next year. And which, once it is officially launched on the market, will have the delicate task of drive Alfa Romeo sales in Italy and beyond.

High ambitions

“Milan has the ambition to increase volumes and above all the profitability – the words of the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Learned, collected by Il Sole 24 Ore – We managed to make Alfa Romeo make money. We focused on quality and rigor in accounting to accomplish a difficult undertaking that few believed in. We increased volumes by 30% towards 80,000 units and this also thanks to Tonale. Growth was supported with increasing average margins and this allows us to continue developing the brand and in expanding the range“.

First official details

What do we know today about the new Alfa Romeo Milano? Not much is official, except that it will debut in April next year in the Lombard capital and that it will be available also in 100% electric version. Its production will not take place in Italy: the Biscione car manufacturer has in fact opted for the Poland and more precisely for Tichy, where the historic former Fiat factory is located where the two sisters Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 are assembled.

Future beyond Milan

But in the future of Alfa Romeo there is not only the new Milano. Learned himself confirmed that the plans for the heirs of Giulia and Stelvio, expected in 2025 and 2026 respectively, will not undergo changes: both cars will be born in Cassino, will also be electric, and will be built on the basis of the STLA Large platform. Last, but certainly not least, the number one brand from Arese has left a window open for one totally electric roadster: it will be a car capable of reinventing the formula of the iconic Duetto, but which will only be built if the finances allow it.