The Jayhawks, down 15 at half-time, recover on the Tar Heels with a great defense and solidity of the team, despite the inferiority to rebound. The story of their enterprise

The greatest comeback ever in a final for the university degree. Thus, recovering from -16, from under 15 points at the interval, the Kansas Jayhawks cut the last retina of the NCAA 2022 tournament, folding North Carolina 72-69. It is the fourth triumph for the historic university: the inventor of basketball, Mr Naismith, trained the Jayhawks … Applauded in the stands in New Orleans also by the greats of the past, Danny Manning, Paul Pierce, Drew Gooden, the Morris twins and Mario Chalmers , the hero of the previous title, that of 2008. Even then signed Coach Self, very good.

Kansas wins from seed no. 1, forcing the Tar Heels to 31% from the field, and despite an epochal rebound blow: 55-35 for Coach Davis’ boys. Who in his first year as head coach at Chapel Hill came close to the feat, seeded n. 8, beating rival Duke, Banchero version of Coach K’s last season, in the semifinals. This time the sprint did not reward him, thanks to the ailments to Bacot and Johnson. Love’s last shot to force overtime ended up short. The March Madness, which lived up to his name once more, trespassing in April, had run out of twists. See also It's always Banchero-show and Duke knocks out the Cardinals. The NBA awaits him

ONLY CAROLINA – Kansas starts 7-0, then Bacot goes to work: he dominates as always in rebound, despite a sore ankle. Two triples of “Barbarossa” Manek break the game, from 22 even. UNC dominates offensive rebound, dines on the opponent’s table, under the Kansas board. Even 38-22, thanks to a 16-0 partial, with the Jayhawks in total confusion, for the first time under double figures in the Tournament, in the sixth game. Bacon exhibits the 31st double double of the season, 12 points and 10 rebounds, already at the end of the first half. That the Tar Heels close 40-25 ahead. While shooting with 34% from the field, but going to the line 16 times against the 4 opponents.

COME BACK JAYHAWKS – A 22-8 partial to open the second half of Kansas, dragged by Braun, brings her back into the game. Carolina starts again 2/13 shooting, post interval, suffering the all-out aggression of the Jayhawks defense, more aggressive. The draw reaches 50 even. Then +6 Kansas, even halfway through the second half. But North Carolina clings to pride. Surprise from the bench Johnson keeps her in the game, with Martin replying from the opponent’s bench. 65 all with 3 ‘to play. Bacot gets hurt, re-aggravates the ankle problem, Johnson has stomach pains: Tar Heels lose pieces. McCormick’s hook, the center, is worth +3 Kansas. Harris with 4 ”to play, +3 and ball in hand, puts a foot out of the field and reopens the game in an unfortunate way. But Love on the siren does not even find the iron with the triple for even. The Jayhawks cheer, Agbaji is named best player of the Final Four in a questionable way: you value the NBA prospects more than the performances in Louisiana. But the Jayhawks share the credit without jealousy. He wins, with a comeback that does better than that of Loyola Chicago over Cincinnati in 1963, then from -15, a team without sensational stars, without top 5 phenomena in the next Draft, but with many good players who have been several years in college. The winning recipe these days. See also From a Kansas farm to the ranks of IS, the journey of a US jihadist

