78 points scored out of 88 available in the first two races. This, as Mattia Binotto underlined several times with legitimate pride at the end of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​was the spoils collected by the Ferrari in the first two races of the 2022 season. An extraordinary start to the championship in the new era of Formula 1 that everyone in Maranello had been looking forward to for at least two years. The Cavallino is at the top of both world rankings – drivers and constructors – and the feeling is that the F1-75 is currently the best car on the track, perhaps paired only by Red Bull. Mercedes and all the others are much further away.

A performance paradigm that is therefore totally overturned compared to the recent past, when the Brackley team was the big voice. This is thanks to the new technical regulations that have mixed up the forces on the field. “Mercedes would be the first to admit that they did not do well. Ferrari, on the other hand, did a great job of getting back and being right there now, with Red Bull“, He declared in an interview with the site Reuters Robert Smedleyformer track engineer of Felipe Massa during the long period of the Brazilian driver in Ferrari.

Today engaged with F1 in the role of technical consultant, Smedley has analyzed this start of the championship, however warning that in the course of the next GPs the values ​​could change again. “I expect this to change more now than in any other yearas everyone can find a great deal of performance in many different areas – continued the British engineer – the development phase of the cars is at such an early stage that the cars will change significantly from the first race to the final one. There will be an extremely strong development curve on those cars“, He concluded.