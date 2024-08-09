Robert Downey Jr. is not the only return that Disney and Marvel have just announced, Thanos also returns and in the form of Rey, but not exactly to the MCU.

We already know that Jonathan Majors no longer has anything to do with Marvel Studios and the character of Kang. We also still have a long way to go before we see Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. That’s why we now have Thanos back in the form of King, but in an attraction for Disney parks.

At D23 it was revealed that there will be a new attraction dedicated to the Avengers where those who join this adventure at Disney California Adventure will have a direct confrontation with the Mad Titan.

According to GameSpot’s report, this attraction works very similar to other Transformers and Spider-Man attractions.

Details are scarce, but the antagonist of this journey will be Thanos, only he will be in his Rey form, which has already appeared several times in Marvel comics, born from a story that was created at the time with Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw.

This ride will combine some elements of the time suits Tony Stark created plus some Wakandan technology. The vehicle will fly and have portal technology. This looks like it will be one of several surprises that D23 will bring.

Who is King Thanos?

King Thanos is a version of the Mad Titan who lives long enough to grow stronger in a setting where heroes only grew older and tired of fighting him.

This dangerous version only made an effort to be on good terms with Lady Death so he decided to wipe out absolutely all living beings in the galaxy, remaining as a King with the only thing left, which is nothingness.

In the comics, King Thanos is stopped by a younger version of him who stole the Time Stone, destroying the timeline in which the Mad Titan would become a being that would destroy everything in his path.

What do you think of this new attraction idea for Disney parks?

