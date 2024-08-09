Mexico City.- The Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved two more reforms of the so-called “Plan C” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Legislators approved the ruling that modifies Article 4 of the Constitution to establish universal, comprehensive and free medical care, as well as the one that modifies Article 2 to recognize indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities as subjects of public law, with their own legal personality and assets.

The universal health care bill was approved in particular with 25 votes in favor and 13 against, after the majority rejected five reservations presented by the Opposition, which sought to include in the wording the Government’s obligation to guarantee the necessary resources to comply with the obligations acquired, including the sufficiency of medicines.

“The State will guarantee comprehensive, universal and free medical care, including medical studies, surgical interventions and the necessary medicines to guarantee this right,” the document states.

The majority supported a reservation presented by Morena member César Augusto Hernández to include medical consultations as part of the services that the State will guarantee and to add that access to medicines will be ensured under the “terms established by law.”

With 36 votes, the legislators approved the ruling on indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities in general and in particular.

During the debate, opposition deputies presented five reservations, which were rejected by the majority.

The only reservation that was approved was the one presented by Morena member Irma Juan Carlos, which, among other things, reduces the period for authorities at the three levels of government to make the necessary adjustments from one year to 180 calendar days.

Although his party voted in favor of the constitutional reform, the coordinator of the PRI, Rubén Moreira, regretted that it does not consider the claims of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities regarding violence and displacement due to the presence of organized crime in their regions.

“I think it is important that we talk a lot about how to offer peace to indigenous communities, because today we have violence in many places, but they are suffering, there is displacement of indigenous communities towards Guatemala,” he warned.

At around 3:30 p.m., the president of the Constitutional Affairs Committee called a one-hour recess and announced that upon returning they would continue discussing two more opinions.