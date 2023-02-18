Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Harris said:As President Joe Biden said, Washington will support Kiev no matter how long it takes… We will not abandon Ukraine.”

He added, “Moral and strategic interests are the reason why the people of the world care about Ukraine… There have been attacks on our common values ​​and humanity.”

And she continued: “Russian forces have carried out systematic and widespread attacks on civilians in Ukraine… The Russian authorities have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from Russia… Justice must be done regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine“.

The US Vice President stated,If Russia succeeds in its war on Ukraine, this will encourage other countries to carry out similar violations.”

She also expressed the US administration’s concern about the Russian-Chinese rapprochement after the war in Ukraine, noting, on the other hand, that “NATO is stronger than ever.

And she added: “Russia has become weaker after a year of war in Ukraine.. dHelp us renew our commitment to activating the principle of accountability…we will continue to support the judicial process and international investigations.”

And she highlighted: “Borders should not be changed by force, and human rights should not be violated. All sovereign states have the right to live in safety and peace.”