The singer Kalimba faces new allegations of alleged abuse and on social networks they wonder if he could go to prison, since a young woman has declared that he was too smart with her. It is Eliser García, lawyer for M'Balia's brother, both members of the OV7 Group, who speaks about it.

In an interview with 'Venga la Alegría', The lawyer expresses his opinion regarding whether Kalimba could be arrested and says that it is a next stage of the criminal procedure that derived from the complaint filed against Kalimba last year.

“We categorically deny that there is any new accusation against him, that there is a new process, we deny that there is an arrest warrant against him as was reported in some media over the weekend.”

Kalimba, currently 42 years old, began his artistic career in his childhood. Instagram photo

The same lawyer mentions that Kalimba entered national territory last Friday from the USA through the international airport of the Mexico City and was able to check in without any problem.

Kalimba and his lawyer will go to a hearing before a control judge to determine their legal situationmentions the legal specialist, who also believes that there are no elements to start a legal process against the artist.

Elíser García, lawyer kalimba, He also explains that the changes made to his client's case will be “the tool that gives the judge the visibility to be able to determine that there is no link to the process.”

The lawyer rejects that Kalimba can go to jail for these accusations against him, since the type of crime for which he is accused does not merit preventive detention during the procedure and points out that the singer of 'I don't want to fall in love' and other songs is willing to face any accusation without any problem because the truth is on your side.

