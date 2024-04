Venezuelan opposition politician María Corina Machado called for clean and free elections | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

María Corina Machado, leader of the opposition in Venezuela, published on social media, this Sunday (31), a request reiterating her desire for the country to experience clean and free elections. On videoshe states that the current president, Nicolas Maduro, will not be able to choose the candidate he will face in the presidential election.

Corina recalls that there are only 122 days left until the election and reinforces that the Venezuelan people have the opportunity to change history. Furthermore, the opponent of the current government highlights that the group against Maduro has reason and strength.

“They are not going to do whatever they want, stopping us, changing the rules, violating the Constitution. To the unity parties, who remained faithful to my mandate on October 22, my recognition”, he added.

The opponent also highlights that this is the most important moment in the lives of Venezuelans and that the country's history will be ruthless towards the nation's traitors. Corina Machado ended the statement by suggesting that no one will divert them from the path that leads to clean and free elections. According to her, the presidential candidacy itself will also be that of Corina Yoris, a barred candidate.

Last Friday (29), María Corina Machado thanked presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), from Brazil, Emmanuel Macron, from France, and Gustavo Petro, from Colombia, for their positions on the elections in the southern country -American.