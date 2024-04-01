The Mexican singer Kalimba He was at the Prosecutor's Office this Monday to file a request and the tiktoker who reported him days ago for alleged harassment against her is investigated and abuse against her friend, in addition, she points out that she is innocent.

In an interview with the program 'Ventaneando', on TV Azteca, Kalimba demands that the authorities investigate the woman and that they force her to present proof of everything she says about him.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

“I'm already quite fed up, they don't know how tired it is and I'm exhausted because they're also hurting my family, they're hurting my career, which is really the last thing that matters to me.”

Kalimba, singer of songs like 'Tocando Fondo', brother of the singer M'Balia, both former members of the OV7 Group, says openly that he is innocent of all the things that are said about him, and also asks the authorities to investigate and bring to light know the truth.

Kalimba mentions that when going to the Prosecutor's Office it is also to that there be a precedent for other future accusations that could arise on social networks against him.

“It seems unfair to me that it is easy to upload these things to social networks and simply say: 'done, I already caused the damage' and I don't know what they want to gain, I don't know what they are looking for.”

Besides, Kalimba He regrets that all this information without proof only affects him personally and professionally, which is why he is willing to do anything so that with proof the truth will come to light sooner or later.

“I wish that every person who makes a false accusation has to come here and demonstrate what they are saying in front of the law, in front of the prosecutor's office because I can't take it anymore,” he says. Kalimba.

Regarding the tiktoker, let us remember that last week the user @tumamilovepwr through Tik Tok stated that she had been a victim of abuse along with a friend by Kalimba, 11 years ago.

Presumably, Kalimba would have abused a friend of hers, but at the time they did not report it for fear of reprisals.

And about the case of Melissa Galindo, Eliser García, lawyer for Kalimbasays that next Wednesday they will appear to defend themselves against their accusations and is sure that there is no evidence to accuse him and link him to the process.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news about celebrities on your cell phone