Delicious in Dungeon began to adapt the second part of its first season, which was delivered in deux cours format, so now that spring begins, Studio Trigger released a teaser that presents us with a new narrative focus.

Chapter 14 of Delicious in Dungeon It will arrive next Thursday, April 4, 2024 on the Netflix platform. And a trailer lets us see that things are only going to get bleaker.

Laios and his friends managed to defeat the red dragon, and even, with a little black magic, they managed to resurrect Falin, After that, the crazy magician appeared and remade the epic creature.

However, since Falin was made of the flesh and blood of the red dragon, she paid the consequences and now It is a chimera with little consciousness that has a new mission.

Now, the magician is a confused chimera that wanders the world, For its part, the Laios party decided to return to the surface and it seems that they could reunite with the group that thinks they have suffered damage because of them. The short teaser allows us to see how the inexperienced young people of Delicious in Dungeon They face dungeon monsters.

Could it be that now that the second part of the first season has begun, we will be able to see more of these characters?

Delicious in Dungeon The second part of its first season will begin with episode 14 that will be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Deux cours delivery is in continuous format.

How many chapters will the Delicious in Dungeon anime have?

Season one is being adapted by Studio Trigger, and although it was not announced how many episodes would make up the first installment in deux cours format, Now that the first part ended with 13 episodes, we could consider that, at least, it would have 26 chaptersin this way it would end with a broad adaptation in the spring season.

Other broad series of the year would be Frieren: beyond the journey which ended with 28 chapters and was directed by Studio Madhouse; like, The Apothecary Diaries which ended with 24 chapters and OLM Studios was in charge of the series.

