Freedom, combined with trust and hope, together with the desire to improve the social and economic life circumstances of citizens and their families, constitute some of the elements that converge to believe in the speeches of some politicians when they are campaigning that , already in the exercise of power, usually generate a strong disappointment in the majority of voters who blindly believed in him when casting their vote. Although there are some who, despite all their lies, baseness and chicanery in public practice, continue to see them with devotion.

Those who first regret it, that is, those who become aware of having made a mistake by choosing a false or lying candidate for a certain popularly elected position, can be forgiven for their blunder, but those who continue to believe in him despite of all the evidence contrary to their campaign speeches, they can be described as naive. However, these types of people in many places are told differently. No way, it is a natural right to be.

Although there is another class of individuals who do it to be simple convencieros, for the sole fact that they or their relatives receive a gift from the government. Just as it happens today.

Ah, but, fortunately, there are also people who are very sorry for having granted the vote in favor of politicians who today in power demonstrate their inability to govern, and who do the complete opposite of what they offered the people as candidates, demonstrating that they are some inept, liars and mentally unbalanced, from which arises the need for electoral laws to contemplate as requirements, in addition to those that already exist, to submit to the application of a series of tests, such as: psychometric, psychiatric and control of confidence to be able to be a candidate for a certain position of popular election.

That said examinations be applied by the competent electoral body, in the presence of notaries public, with the purpose of not sneaking so much scourge in the elected positions.

In this, the legislative bodies, both federal and state, have the floor. Although we also know that these bodies are not encouraged to go into this substantive issue in order to substantially improve our democratic system, because many of our legislators lack a profound vision of what institutional development means, since we are anchored in a third world country, where it seems that there is no room for more.

So we can’t ask for pears from the elm tree. The good thing is that citizens will have the opportunity to participate in other elections, in which we do not vote wrongly because of that type of scourge, but instead vote for the best.

If these types of requirements are incorporated into the Electoral Law, we will prevent politics from continuing to be reduced to lawsuits or laundromat complaints due to mentally disturbed characters.