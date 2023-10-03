During a meeting with Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, President Kais Saied affirmed, according to a statement by the Tunisian presidency, that: “Tunisia, which accepts cooperation, does not accept anything resembling grace or charity. Our country and our people do not want sympathy, but rather will not accept it if it is without respect.”

The statement added: “Tunisia rejects what was announced in the past few days by the European Union, not because of the small amount, as the entire world’s coffers are not worth a single iota of our sovereignty to our people, but because this proposal contradicts the memorandum of understanding that was signed in Tunisia and with the spirit that It prevailed during the Rome Conference in July, which was a Tunisian-Italian initiative.”

Saeed explained, according to the statement, that Tunisia “is making every effort to dismantle the criminal networks that traffic in people and human organs. This is in addition to the fact that our country has never been the cause of this misery that most African peoples are experiencing, and has in turn suffered from the current world order, just like that.” Many countries do not want to be victims again, nor do they, nor the countries from which these waves of migration flow, become victims of a global system in which justice does not prevail and in which the human self is not respected.”

The European Commission said last month that it would disburse 127 million euros in aid to Tunisia as part of its agreement with the country with the aim of combating illegal immigration from Africa to Europe.

The agreement signed in July includes significant aid to Tunisia amounting to one billion euros to help its economy and deal more strictly with the migration crisis.