Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 21:58

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to report whether it sees elements to investigate donations, via Pix, to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the first half of 2023 .

Moraes led the investigation into digital militias, which targets groups organized on the internet to spread fake news and attack democratic institutions. The PGR has 15 days to respond.

The request to investigate the donations came from senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Fábio Contarato (PT-ES) and Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) and deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ).

Parliamentarians ask that Bolsonaro be investigated for crimes against the popular economy or embezzlement. They also requested that the money be blocked. Moraes will only decide after the PGR’s opinion.

Donations reached the mark of R$17 million, in 769 thousand transfers. The campaign began to help the former president pay fines imposed as a result of court convictions.