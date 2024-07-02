Kaiju No. 8 was one of the most anticipated anime of 2024, the vibe of a mature protagonist with a humor and heart of gold completely stole the attention of the viewers. The anime was a project of Production IG (Blood Plus, Psycho Pass, FLCL: Shoegaze) and since it will probably be some time before the new season premieres, I’ll tell you where you should start reading the manga to follow the thread of the wonderful story.

Chapter twelve of the anime Kaiju No. 8 did not finish adapting the respective manga chapterso you would have to retake some images from the previous chapter of the manga, since the story intersects. In the new adaptation -second season- we will be greeted by Kikoru Shinomiya along with a new character who will be as acclaimed as Captain Hoshina himself.

The story of Kafka Hibino has only just begun and he has already become an extravagant hero.

Everything you need to know after the season finale of Kaiju No. 8

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 manga after the end of the first season?

The first season of the anime Kaiju no. 8 adapted up to the beginning of chapter number 39 of the manga. So you have to start from there to continue the story. We know that the most powerful cadets of the third division have been sent to different bases while theirs is reestablished. Since after the attack of the scarlet kaiju, everything was reduced to ashes.

Both Kikoru and Reno see this separation as an important opportunity to improve quickly. Kikoru arrives at the first division of the defense forces and meets Captain Gen Narumi who will have a starring role in the following story arcs.

From this moment, Our protagonist will have to prove to all of Japan that he is a useful kaiju for the country’s defense forces.since something new happens, there will be more monsters destroying Japan.

When does Kaiju No. 8 season 2 come out?

The new season of Kaiju No. 8 It was confirmed immediately after the end of its debut installment, however, given that the first season adapted just under half of the available manga chapters, it will surely take at least a year to know of an official release date.

We will probably have news of the release of the second season in the summer of 2025. —the manga must advance enough so that the anime does not bite at its heels—.

Kaiju No. 8: Where can I read the manga? Where can I watch the anime? How many chapters does it have?

The manga of Kaiju No. 8 is available for reading on the official Shuēisha platform. Manga Plus is responsible for translating and editing the chapters, in fact, the last three are available for free reading. Check them out here. Currently, the latest published chapter is 109.

On the other hand, Crunchyroll is the platform that had the official distribution seal for the anime — managed by Production IG — in Latin America. So you can watch all twelve episodes here.

Why is Kaiju No. 8 so popular in Japan?

We know that the colossal figure of the kaiju is one of the most popular themes in Japan, so the fact of taking up its image predisposes to an almost certain success.

The apprehension and symbolism of the kaiju comes from a folkloric theme of origins in the same culture and myths of Japanese society. Since kaiju—or their image—originated from the forces of nature, we know that society greatly respects these issues, and that its aesthetics are based on this—from literature to plastic art.

The kaiju “are” —similarly— the children of Kagutsuchi —the mother of Japan, the incarnation of fire— who gave birth with the help of Homusubi —cause of fire—, they formed the volcanic lands of the archipelago.

“Monsters are tragic beings. They were born too big, too strong, and too heavy. They are not evil by choice. That is their tragedy.” commented Ishiro Honda, the creator of Godzilla.

Thus, Kaiju are natural beings that shaped the islands. However, the issue of genetic malformations after the Second World War would also qualify the concept of the kaiju “monster.”

Kaiju are colossal, and therefore monstrous, beings that are part of Japanese mythology. However, Godzilla—from distributor Toho—was the first materialization of the creatures from radioactivity, rather than mythology, that is, as a reflection after the nuclear bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Because of this, kaiju have also become a kind of symbol that denounces different conflicts faced by society that is unable to cope with such an overwhelming figure.

The fascination with kaiju goes beyond the immense aesthetics of the same, it has its roots in symbolic ways projecting questions of identity, it can also be a reflection of complaints from Japanese society.

You see, Kaiju No. 8 is more than just another anime. Are you ready for season 2? Here are a couple of super important characters for season 2.

Kaiju No. 8: Who is Isao Shinomiya?

Isao Shinomiya is the captain of the Japanese defense forces in the universe of Kaiju No. 8. He is also the father of Kikoru Shinomiya.

Isao has two gloves that are made from Kaiju No. 2.these provide him with an overwhelming attack force. In chapter eleven and twelve of the first season we get to see how Isao faces Kafka and ultimately they show us a confrontation that is one of the most brutal that we saw in the series.

Isao Shinomiya’s word is law because he is the most powerful captain of the defense forces.

Kaiju No. 8: Who is Gen Narumi?

Gen Narumi is the commander of the first division of forces, in other words he is in charge of the most powerful regiment in Japan.

The captain is quite a personality, as he is far removed from Captain Mina Ashiro herself who has inspired so many cadets to join the line of defense forces. However, Captain Narumi has the same desire for extermination just with different concerns. While Mina is protective of all her subordinates, Narumi seeks to unleash anger and finish off the kaiju in a jiffy, the priorities say so there.

The captain is also a kind of gamer – you know what to expect from his ways and personality, the presentation will be a disaster, he lives among garbage like a hikkikomori and also, he wants to become platinum (imagine, if it’s from League of Legends, we can wait for the flamer—.

