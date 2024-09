Elections in East Germany :

The hurdle that Merz has to overcome

01.09.2024, 20:24 Reading time: 3 min.

End of August 2024: Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder with Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer in DresdenAFP

According to the first figures from Saxony and Thuringia, the CDU sees itself as the last “real people’s party”. The success of the formation of a government in Dresden and Erfurt also depends on the candidacy of party leader Friedrich Merz for chancellor.