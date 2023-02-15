The head of Chechnya Kadyrov urged the heads of regions not to disclose the number of soldiers killed during the military defense

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, urged not to disclose the number of soldiers killed during the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. His comment is in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the heads of some Russian regions “manipulate” this topic by publishing detailed information about the losses.

“I don’t understand when the leaders of the regions trumpet the number of deaths in the NWO. I have a question: for what? They write everything in the smallest details and details, ”Kadyrov wrote.

In his opinion, most citizens voluntarily “choose this heroic path.” The Russian military command is doing its best to save the lives of the fighters, the head of Chechnya stressed.

“Chechens are also losing their true sons, but instead of talking about it everywhere, we help families with everything they need, including payments of 1 million rubles in the event of the death of a fighter and 500,000 for wounds,” Kadyrov explained.

In January, the head of Chechnya considered inappropriate attempts to call the special operation in Ukraine a world war.