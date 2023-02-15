It the only thing that the fishermen of Ahome lacked for paying for the bad shrimp season was bad weather. Strong icy winds from the cold front and the sixth winter storm caused many better not even go out to the bay for the crustacean, since it was more the cost of fuel that they were going to have than the value of the product that they were going to get. They say that the fishing leader José Alfonso Chaparro only has to encourage his people to pray to all the saints so that the conditions of this season change.

Apart from be struggling to pay the loans, the fishermen of Guasave are also struggling with the inclement weather, since the cold not only affects agricultural producers, but also them, since marine species are scarce for this reason and there are no conditions to set sail, revealed Raúl Leal Félix. The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of Guasave points out that when it is windy they cannot work and they have to wait three or four days to get out, since all species protect themselves, like any living being. So the Guasavenses fishermen are bad and bad.

The president of Cooperativas Pesqueras de los Bárbaros de Playa Colorada, Everardo Sánchez, pointed out the Urgent need to establish a measure for the use of lids on shrimp farms. This situation worries the Playa Colorada fishing field since they have an extension of up to 400 hectares and there is a record of 80 farms in the area of ​​the municipality and 20 more that are located in the area adjacent to Guasave, which is naturally affected. He said because all the farms take the water from the fishing field, since larvae of different species are absorbed, for this reason they have petitioned the State Fisheries Secretariat to support them with the installation of 50 caps.

The Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the Government of Sinaloa, chaired by Flor Emilia Guerra, issued the call for free courses-workshops for fishermen and coastal fishermen 2023. The course seeks to promote the care and protection of sea turtles with the proper use of shrimp fishing gear. The first meeting will take place today in the communal house of El Colorado, Ahome. This is the start of the Training and Awareness Plan for Small Vessels, on which shrimp certification in the United States also depends.