The former Sandokan did not like the nomination and pointed it out

After 5 months of staying in the house, the nerves of the protagonists of the Big Brother Vip they start to get tense. One of the most troubled in recent days has been Manila Nazzaro which also had to suffer the attack of Kabir Bedi hitherto champion of calm.

Not having gone down to the former Sandokan was the nomination of Manila, from the one he considered a friend in the house.

So Kabir did not hesitate to show all his disappointment. “You surprised me, you said sweet things but you did bad things ”.

Manila has tried to throw it on the game and not on the personal. “But it’s a Kabir game, don’t take it personal, nomination is never a bad thing” – he said.

Source: web

Shortly thereafter he sought solace with Miriana And Lulu. “Whatever one does is misunderstood. She says that he experienced what I did as a betrayal, because I had hugged him shortly before. The esteem I have for Kabir is immense. All these things knock me down to death “.

“I’m sorry that he, who has such a positive way of life, had a very bad thought that none of us have ever had about you” – Lulu’s words.

The strange tweet of Lorenzo Amoruso

In addition to the attacks in the Manila house, she is still not aware of the words of her husband Lorenzo Amoruso who said he was sensationally disappointed by her attitudes and must reflect on their future.

For sure in the next episodes Alfonso Signorini will present the words of her husband to the former Miss Italy. We will see how Manila reacts, if she collapses permanently or if she reacts strongly and she prepares for the sprint towards the final in March that she is getting closer and closer.