Female K-pop star Karina and member of the group Aespa apologized to her followers after her relationship with actor Lee Jae-wook became known, in an industry where there is tight control over the private life of artists.

I know a lot of fans must be disappointed, so I wanted to apologize.

“I know that many of the fans must be disappointed, that's why I wanted to sincerely apologize to the fans who have given me the warmest support since my debut,” the artist wrote in a letter on her Instagram account.

The artist also said that “each of her followers is still very valuable to her” and that he wants to “heal the wounds he may have caused”, in addition to working hard to show his more “mature” side and “without disappointing anyone.”

Karina's reaction comes after a South Korean online outlet last week revealed the relationship, which was later confirmed by Lee and the singer's agencies, although they said it was still “in an early stage.”

The relationships of members of k-pop groups They are a controversial topic in South Korea, since they go against the idea of ​​purity that these artists sometimes want to show and also with the almost personal relationship that some followers feel with them.

While some representation agencies have established as a clause that you cannot have a partner, recently, some artists in the sector have spoken more openly about their relationships.

EFE

