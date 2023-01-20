Turin “Juventus” is deprived of 15 points in the standings of the current season of the championship of Italy due to financial fraud. On January 20, reports Football Italia.

The Federal Court of Appeal granted the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) prosecutor’s request to reopen the sports trial against Juventus for the alleged use of falsified documents. The penalty includes a penalty to the club of 15 points.

The club’s management was accused of disseminating false information about the club’s financial condition, market manipulation, providing false income declarations for non-existent operations, and creating obstacles to audit control.

The FIGC prosecutor’s office demanded to deprive Juventus of nine points, as well as to remove a number of club functionaries from football, including director Fabio Paratici, ex-president Andrea Agnelli, former executive director Maurizio Arrivabene and vice-president Pavel Nedved. At the end of November, most of the members of the Juventus board of directors, including President Agnelli, resigned.

After deducting 15 points, Juventus will have 22 points. In this regard, the team will drop to 10th place in Serie A.

At the same time, Juventus intends to appeal against the punishment, according to the official site club.

“The club awaits publication of the reasoning part of the verdict and announces an appeal to the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport (Committee of Sports Guarantors – Ed.) in accordance with the provisions of the sports justice code,” the statement said.

