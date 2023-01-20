In a file image, army vehicles patrol a highway in Durango, in July 2021. Marco Ugarte (AP)

Graduate either The G1This is how Gerardo Soberanes Ortiz was known, a financial operator with a relevant position in the command scheme that made up the Sinaloa Cartel. Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense of Mexico (Sedena), has announced his arrest this Friday after a joint operation by Sedena and the National Guard. Several helicopters and dozens of troops have arrived at dawn at the home where Ortiz was located, in the El Cortijo subdivision, a luxury residential neighborhood in Durango. After the clashes between the security forces and Ortiz’s hitmen, Sandoval has reported the existence of a hitman wounded in one arm.

In the organization chart of the Sinaloa Cartel made by the Sedena, El Licenciado is in the third hierarchical line. He responds to the brothers Jose Luis and Alejandro Cabrera Sarabia. This family rose to the top of the drug trafficking business by shipping tons of heroin to the United States. They made friends with the Sinaloa Cartel thanks to their ability to forge relationships with politicians from Durango and Chihuahua and thus protect the smooth movement of substances through that region. Their leader, Felipe, was arrested in December 2011.

The Cabrera Sarabia family has direct contact with Ismael El Mayo Zambada, one of the big drug traffickers in Mexico, who is 75 years old and has been in the drug business for more than 50 years and has never been arrested by the authorities. The United States has put a reward of 15 million dollars on any information that could lead to the capture of the drug trafficker. After Joaquin’s capture El Chapo Guzman, the may He remained the top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most important drug trafficking organizations in Mexico.

In 2010, journalist Julio Scherer received an invitation to interview the drug trafficker at his house, “a rustic building,” the journalist recounted. the may He started in drug trafficking at the age of 16 and has survived in the arena longer than any other of his partners, who have gradually succumbed to the security forces. Rumors suggest that this old drug trafficker lives in seclusion in the mountains of northern Mexico, and rarely visits the city. His withdrawn nature and his ability to avoid ostentation have allowed him to remain hidden all these years.

