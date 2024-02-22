Serie A is at a key moment in the season, with struggles in different parts of the standings. The Turin team will face Frosinone in the middle of a crisis of results. Until a few weeks ago, they were fighting with Inter to reach the top of Serie A, but a streak of poor results has relegated them to second position, 9 points behind and with only two points ahead of Milan, which is in third place. .
Meanwhile, Frosinone has three consecutive defeats and is fifteenth ranked with 23 points, only three more than the relegation zone.
City: Turin
Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Date: Sunday February 25
Schedule: 12:30 in Spain, 08:30 in Argentina, 05:30 in Mexico
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Star+
ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
CBS Sports Great Goal, Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-2
|
A series
|
Udinese
|
0-1D
|
A series
|
Inter
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Empoli
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
0-3V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rome
|
0-3D
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
5-1D
|
A series
|
Milan
|
2-3D
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Cagliari
|
3-1V
|
A series
Juventus: De Sciglio due to a cruciate ligament injury, Moise Kean due to a shin injury, Perin due to knee problems, Bremer due to an accumulation of cards, Fagioli due to a disciplinary sanction and Vlahovic due to a muscle injury.
Frosinone: Not available due to injury: Lusuardi, Ghedjemis, Çuni, Bonifazi, Oyono, Marchizza. Kalaj is a doubt for the duel against Juventinos.
Juventus: Szczesny, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Milik and Chiesa.
Frosinone: Turati, Lirola, Monterisi, Okoli, Valeri, Mazzitelli, Gelli, Reinier, Brescianini, Soulé and Jorge
Juventus 4-0 Frosinone
