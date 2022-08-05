Atlético de Madrid is going to play one last preparation match before the start of the season, and it will be against Juventus de Turín, a Champions-level team to measure themselves for a course in which the rojiblancos hope to give a better version That the last year. Let’s go with all the previous.
When and what time is Atlético de Madrid – Juventus? The match will be played on Sunday, August 7 at 8:30 p.m. in Spain (1:30 p.m. in Mexico and 3:30 p.m. in Argentina).
Where is Atlético de Madrid – Juventus? The match will be played at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.
On what tv channel can I watch the Atletico Madrid -Juventus? In Spain the match can be seen on Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela they broadcast it on DIRECTV Sports.
Atletico Madrid
Atlético de Madrid comfortably beat Cádiz showing that they are fit. The rojiblancos are ready to face the season and it only remains to be seen if any more reinforcements arrive for the attack, as long as Morata leaves.
Juventus of Turin
Juventus for their part have made an ambitious tour facing several of the best teams to try to return to being the dominant team in Italy. The Italians seek to close the signing of Paredes, while waiting to release Arthur Melo.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo; Kondogbia, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Carrasco; Joao Felix, Cunha.
Juventus of Turin: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Rovella, Zakaria, Di Maria, Square; Vlahovic.
Atlético de Madrid are proving to have a great physical level at the moment, so it is likely that they will prevail over the Italians.
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Juventus Turin
#Juventus #Atlético #Madrid #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply