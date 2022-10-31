Juventus-Psg where to see it: TV and streaming

Juventus on examination Psg: the bianconeri have already been rejected in this year of Champions League (qualification for the round of 16 which rewards the same has disappeared Paris Saint Germain and the Benfica), but they must at least have the pass for the Europa League finishing in third place in the group (sprinted with the Maccabi Haifa which has the same points: the Juve must win or at least get the same result as the Israelis). In Paris it ended 2-1 for the hosts with a brace of Mbappé and goals from McKennie (who will miss this match due to injury). Juventus-Psg where to see it: TV and streamingfast driving and probable formations.

Juventus-Psg tv where to see it

The challenge between Juventus And Psg will go live TV on Sky from 9 pm. To be precise on Sky Sport Uno (201 of the satellite), Sky Sport (252 of the satellite) and Sky Sport 4k (213 of the satellite). No live free-to-air TV Channel 5 which will propose another match on this last day of the Champions League groups.

Juventus-Psg streaming where to see it

Juventus-PSG will be broadcast live streaming at 21.00, on Mediaset Infinity, Sky Go And Now (by purchasing the Sport pass).

Juventus-Psg commentary

On SkySara Andrea Marinozzi to tell the match of the Allianz Stadium between Juventus And Psgwith Giancarlo Marocchi alongside him in the role of technical commentator. Mediaset Infinity + will have the commentary of Massimo Callegari with Roberto Cravero.

Juventus-Psg formations

Juventus in an emergency (11 players absent, Pogba who stopped with a new injury), Merry should bet on the attack pair Kean-Milik (Vlahovic stopped in the pits) with Cuadrado And Kostic external.

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bonucci, Gatti, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik. Herds Allegri.

PSG (3-4-3): Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Nuno Mendes; Sarabia Messi, Mbappé,. Herds Galtier.

