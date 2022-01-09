Entertainment, emotions and 7 goals in the big match at the Olimpico where Juventus under 3-1 in the 70th minute against the hosts of Roma recovered in 7 ‘, winning 4-3 and staying in the wake of Naples and Atalanta for a place in the Champions League League. Many recriminations for the Giallorossi who waste the 4-4 penalty with Pellegrini. Bianconeri fifth in the standings with 38 points, 6 more than the sixth Capitoline.

If Mourinho proposes Afena-Gyan because forced by Zaniolo’s forfeit, Allegri – in the stands and replaced by Landucci on the bench – lets Morata rest in favor of Kean but not Dybala and Chiesa. An intense start, with a nice back-and-forth in the goal area: Roma opens in the 11th minute with Abraham, who beats Rugani in the duel on a corner kick and stabs Szczesny; Dybala answers seven minutes later with an absolutely beautiful execution between control and softness of the angled and unstoppable left-handed.

From there to the end of the first half a few scattered attempts, all without ambitions except Smalling’s header soiled by the friendly fire Abraham a few moments from the gong. Federico Chiesa is knocked out at half an hour in the second game since his return and Cuadrado gets a yellow card and thus will miss the Super Cup against Inter on Wednesday.

The shot has all the features of a carousel, emotional and technical. It starts with an almost cold Giallorossi double hit, twice from distance. First Mkhitaryan (48 ‘) thanks to De Sciglio’s galeotta deviation, then with a sumptuous free kick kicked softly by Pellegrini. Juventus does not give up and, thanks above all to the entry of Morata for a dead Kean, reopens the game. The Spaniard provides the assist for Locatelli’s 3-2 (70 ‘) and also puts a hand on the second draw, generating the winning counter of Kulusevski (73’).

The emotional swing of the Olimpico has a new, immediate jolt thanks to an unexpected protagonist like De Sciglio. It is he who in the 77th minute collects Smalling’s involuntary assist, overcoming Rui Patricio with a great right. The engaging screenplay proposes another, vibrant chapter: ten from the end De Ligt stops an overhead shot by Abraham: red for a double yellow card and a penalty that takes charge of beating Pellegrini.

The Giallorossi captain, this time, is not cold enough and sees himself walled up by Szczesny, not even managing to hit the door on the tap-in. Roma tries to the end, with even a final thrill given by the new entry Perez, but must give up.