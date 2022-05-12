Juventus and a season without titles…: the end of an era?

After his defeat against Inter Milan (2-4), in the Italian Cup final, Juventus certified that it will close its first season without titles in the last eleven years.

Although the ‘bianconero’ team has been having difficulties for nearly two years, especially due to its failure in international competitions, such a bleak outlook was not foreseen in this half of the year.

The decline that the ‘vecchia signora’ has been experiencing is explained by several factors. The first has to do with the boost in competitiveness that the Italian Serie A has had in recent times. After several years in which giants like Inter and Milan remained asleep, the economic injection and the renewal of squads are finally bearing fruit.

In the particular case, Juventus seems to be living the intermediate point between the departure of the last men from its domain of more than a decade and the arrival of young talents. Not in vain, after confirming the defeat on Wednesday, the defender Giorgio Chiellini, one of the great redoubts that remains of his recent hegemony, announced his departure from the club at the end of the season.

Perhaps the most symbolic of the moment are the words Chiellini gave when he added that he will also leave the Italian National Team after the match against Argentina on June 1: “I am retiring to make way for the youngsters.” The same happens in Juventus.

